Hunter Goodman News: Homers in second straight game

Goodman went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Wednesday's 13-1 win against the Nationals.

After spending the 10-day minimum on the Il due to a shoulder strain, Goodman has homered in his first two games back from the injury. Goodman is third in the National League in long balls with 36, sporting a .869 OPS and 72 RBI in 113 games.