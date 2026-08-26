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Hunter Goodman News: Homers in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:03pm

Goodman went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Wednesday's 13-1 win against the Nationals.

After spending the 10-day minimum on the Il due to a shoulder strain, Goodman has homered in his first two games back from the injury. Goodman is third in the National League in long balls with 36, sporting a .869 OPS and 72 RBI in 113 games.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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