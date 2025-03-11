Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Inside track for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 9:29pm

Goodman has moved ahead of Drew Romo for a roster spot to begin the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Goodman began spring training competing for a roster spot and was reportedly only in line to play a few times per week behind the plate. However, Harding relays that Goodman has focused on his defense and improved with the help of veteran Jacob Stallings, particularly in his game calling and framing. Goodman has also gone 7-for-19 at the plate in Cactus League action, including three extra-base hits, which helps his case for an expanded role.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now