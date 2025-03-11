Hunter Goodman News: Inside track for roster spot

Goodman has moved ahead of Drew Romo for a roster spot to begin the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Goodman began spring training competing for a roster spot and was reportedly only in line to play a few times per week behind the plate. However, Harding relays that Goodman has focused on his defense and improved with the help of veteran Jacob Stallings, particularly in his game calling and framing. Goodman has also gone 7-for-19 at the plate in Cactus League action, including three extra-base hits, which helps his case for an expanded role.