Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Launches pair of homers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Goodman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three RBI and four runs scored in Wednesday's 13-2 win over the Reds.

Goodman continued his hot stretch at the plate, launching a solo homer in the fifth inning before adding a two-run shot in the seventh, with both blasts traveling over 410 feet. The catcher has now homered four times in his last five games, going 8-for-21 during that span while consistently driving the ball with authority. On the season, Goodman is slashing .269/.345/.587 with nine home runs, six doubles, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored across 116 plate appearances. His bat has been reliable, but his 38.7 percent strikeout rate remains a concern and ranks the second highest in MLB.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
MLB
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago