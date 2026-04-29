Hunter Goodman News: Launches pair of homers Wednesday

Goodman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three RBI and four runs scored in Wednesday's 13-2 win over the Reds.

Goodman continued his hot stretch at the plate, launching a solo homer in the fifth inning before adding a two-run shot in the seventh, with both blasts traveling over 410 feet. The catcher has now homered four times in his last five games, going 8-for-21 during that span while consistently driving the ball with authority. On the season, Goodman is slashing .269/.345/.587 with nine home runs, six doubles, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored across 116 plate appearances. His bat has been reliable, but his 38.7 percent strikeout rate remains a concern and ranks the second highest in MLB.