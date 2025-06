Goodman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in Monday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Goodman's great month of June continued after his second multi-homer game of the season. The 25-year-old has five doubles, two triples, five homers and 13 RBIs as part of a month batting .364. The catcher's .846 OPS is third-best in MLB amongst catchers.