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Hunter Goodman News: Lifts seventh homer in nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-0 win over the Mets in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Goodman didn't feature in the matinee game, but he started and caught all nine innings in the nightcap. He also had the game's biggest hit when he took Kodai Senga deep in the third inning. Goodman has gone 12-for-41 (.293) with five homers and six RBI across his last 10 contests. Overall, he's batting .263 with an .887 OPS, seven homers, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base over 26 contests. The catcher's steady power is nice, though it comes with some risk since he's striking out a 37.8 percent clip this year.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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