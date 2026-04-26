Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: On bench for matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Goodman is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Goodman is batting .300 (12-for-40) with five doubles and four homers over his past 10 games but won't start both contests of Sunday's twin bill. Brett Sullivan is starting behind the plate in the matinee, with Goodman likely to step back in for the nightcap.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago