Hunter Goodman News: On bench for matinee
Goodman is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Goodman is batting .300 (12-for-40) with five doubles and four homers over his past 10 games but won't start both contests of Sunday's twin bill. Brett Sullivan is starting behind the plate in the matinee, with Goodman likely to step back in for the nightcap.
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