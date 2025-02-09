Hunter Goodman News: Playing time likely limited

Goodman is not likely to start more than twice a week as Colorado's catcher to begin the season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Goodman has performed adequately as a pitch framer and also boasts a strong arm, though he is still subpar defensively behind the plate. That will limit his playing time at the position, and his career 59 wRC+ across 301 plate appearances isn't likely to convince the Rockies to force him into the lineup elsewhere. Goodman could stick on the Opening Day roster as a bench bat, but it appears he will find playing time hard to come by initially.