Hunter Goodman News: Pops second spring homer

Goodman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Goodman has only five hits in 34 at-bats this spring, with Sunday's long ball marking his second extra-base hit and home run of the exhibition season. Despite unremarkable results, Goodman is striking out only 22.2 percent of the time and still projects to be one of the Rockies' best hitters in 2026.