Hunter Goodman News: Returns from injured list

The Rockies reinstated Goodman (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and is batting third Tuesday against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Goodman ended up missing just the 10-day minimum due to the left shoulder strain he sustained in mid-August. The 26-year-old homered twice in his first game of the month but after that has struggled, going 5-for-31 (.161 average) with one homer and 10 strikeouts in his past nine contests.