Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Scores three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:25pm

Goodman went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and three runs scored Friday against the Reds.

Goodman's production has come in waves this season, but he's performed well across his last 10 games. He had at least one hit in eight of his last nine games entering Friday, going 9-for-33 with two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over that span. Goodman's production also hasn't come solely thanks to Coors Field.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now