Hunter Goodman News: Scores three runs

Goodman went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and three runs scored Friday against the Reds.

Goodman's production has come in waves this season, but he's performed well across his last 10 games. He had at least one hit in eight of his last nine games entering Friday, going 9-for-33 with two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over that span. Goodman's production also hasn't come solely thanks to Coors Field.