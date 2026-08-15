Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Scratched with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Goodman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants due to left shoulder inflammation.

The severity of Goodman's issue is still unknown, but it will cause him to miss at least Saturday's contest. Brett Sullivan will step in behind the plate and bat eighth.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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