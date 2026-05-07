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Hunter Goodman News: Sitting out matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Goodman is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mets.

Goodman was in the lineup for each of the last nine games, so he'll receive a breather during Thursday's matinee. Brett Sullivan will handle the catching duties and bat ninth for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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