Hunter Goodman News: Smacks first homer of 2026
Goodman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Toronto.
Goodman supplied the Rockies their lone run of Tuesday's loss with a solo homer off Max Scherzer in the sixth inning. Goodman has logged a hit in each of his first five games of the regular season, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two RBI in that span. The 26-year-old catcher is looking to build off a strong 2025 campaign, when he posted an .843 OPS with 31 home runs, 91 RBI, five triples and a steal across 579 plate appearances.
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