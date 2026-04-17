Hunter Goodman News: Smacks homer Thursday

Goodman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Goodman blasted his fifth homer of the season in the top of the fourth inning with a 397-foot blast to left center, and he ended up getting on base in three of his four plate appearances. Goodman is hitting .217 with an .821 OPS, four homers, six RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base in 53 plate appearances since the beginning of April.