Hunter Goodman News: Stays hot with homer

Goodman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

Goodman has turned the power up with four homers and eight RBI over his last seven games. He got the scoring started when he took Grayson Rodriguez deep in the second inning Tuesday. Goodman is hitting .275 over his last 10 contests and is up to .243 on the year with an .811 OPS, 15 homers, 27 RBI, 36 runs scored, 10 doubles and three stolen bases over 56 contests.