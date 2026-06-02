Hunter Goodman News: Stays hot with homer
Goodman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Angels.
Goodman has turned the power up with four homers and eight RBI over his last seven games. He got the scoring started when he took Grayson Rodriguez deep in the second inning Tuesday. Goodman is hitting .275 over his last 10 contests and is up to .243 on the year with an .811 OPS, 15 homers, 27 RBI, 36 runs scored, 10 doubles and three stolen bases over 56 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 267 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More