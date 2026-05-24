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Hunter Goodman News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Goodman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Goodman will be rested for the series finale in Arizona after he started behind the plate in each of the Rockies' past three games. Brett Sullivan will get the nod at catcher Sunday, batting ninth while forming a battery with starting pitcher Jose Quintana.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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