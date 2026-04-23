Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Goodman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Goodman had started each of the previous five tilts, so he's earned some rest for Thursday's matinee. Brett Sullivan will do the catching and bat seventh for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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