Hunter Goodman News: Taking seat Thursday
Goodman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Goodman had started each of the previous five tilts, so he's earned some rest for Thursday's matinee. Brett Sullivan will do the catching and bat seventh for the Rockies.
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