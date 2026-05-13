Hunter Goodman News: Taking seat Wednesday
Goodman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Goodman had started each of the last four games -- including three at catcher -- so he will get some rest Wednesday. Brett Sullivan will be behind the dish and bat ninth for the Rockies.
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