Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Goodman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Goodman had started each of the last four games -- including three at catcher -- so he will get some rest Wednesday. Brett Sullivan will be behind the dish and bat ninth for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
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