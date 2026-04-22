Hunter Goodman News: Three extra-base hits in win

Goodman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

Goodman has four homers and five doubles over his last eight games, batting .303 (10-for-33) in that span. He's been one of the best hitting options behind the dish so far this season, batting .264 with an .880 OPS, six homers, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base over 24 contests. Goodman was good for 31 homers and 91 RBI over 144 contests in 2025, and while the run production is lagging a bit this year, the power is still there despite a 37.1 percent strikeout rate.