Hunter Goodman News: Three extra-base hits in win
Goodman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Padres.
Goodman has four homers and five doubles over his last eight games, batting .303 (10-for-33) in that span. He's been one of the best hitting options behind the dish so far this season, batting .264 with an .880 OPS, six homers, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base over 24 contests. Goodman was good for 31 homers and 91 RBI over 144 contests in 2025, and while the run production is lagging a bit this year, the power is still there despite a 37.1 percent strikeout rate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 202 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 913 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Goodman See More