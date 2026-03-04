Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene Injury: Elbow issue dates back to last year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:42am

Greene revealed Wednesday that the right elbow soreness which prompted an MRI dates back to his "final 5-6 starts" of last season, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene said of the elbow soreness last season that "it was a playoff push, so I pushed through it." The hurler noted that he got an injection and "felt fine" during the offseason, but the discomfort returned a week before the start of spring training. Greene made a Cactus League start Feb. 28 and was touched up for four runs on five hits and one walk over one inning of work. The righty is being sent for an MRI, which will be evaluated by team physician Dr. Timothy Kremchek before being sent to specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion. Greene said that "I know I have bone spurs" in the elbow, but "as of now, there's no UCL damage." Those comments were made prior to the scheduled MRI, so more will be known about Greene's outlook after he's evaluated by both doctors. At minimum, he will be shut down through at least next Tuesday.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
22 days ago
DFS Strategy vs. Standard Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
DFS Strategy vs. Standard Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
Mark Strotman
32 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
41 days ago