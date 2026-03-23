Hunter Greene Injury: Goes on 60-day IL

The Reds placed Greene (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday.

Greene underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow. His placement on the 60-day IL means that the earliest he can make his 2026 regular-season debut is late May, though the nature of the procedure means that Greene will likely be out of action for at least the first half of the season. The Reds selected Nathaniel Lowe's contract from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.