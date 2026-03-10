Hunter Greene Injury: Likely out until July
Greene is scheduled to have bone chips removed from his right elbow Wednesday and is expected to be out until July, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager Terry Francona revealed last week that Greene was headed for an MRI due to an elbow issue, which dates back to his final starts of last season. The 26-year-old avoided damage to his UCL, but the bone chips and procedure to remove them will end up sidelining him for at least half the season. Greene pitched to a 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 during the 2025 regular season but was limited to 19 starts due to groin issues, and he'll have a limited workload again in 2026.
