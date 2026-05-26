Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Greene (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's the first time Greene has thrown from the mound since he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. There's no word on what his velocity was, but Greene might not have been throwing at full intensity, anyway. The right-hander will likely need a couple more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment. Greene is aiming to rejoin the Reds' rotation sometime in July.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
39 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
57 days ago
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
62 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
63 days ago
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers
MLB
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
73 days ago