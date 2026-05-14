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Hunter Greene Injury: Throwing bullpen session May 26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Greene (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session May 26, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It will be his first time throwing off the mound since he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Greene will eventually progress to facing hitters and then go out on a rehab assignment. The Reds don't expect Greene to return before July, but more will be known about a timeline after he gets deeper into his throwing progression.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
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