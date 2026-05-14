Hunter Greene Injury: Throwing bullpen session May 26
Greene (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session May 26, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
It will be his first time throwing off the mound since he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Greene will eventually progress to facing hitters and then go out on a rehab assignment. The Reds don't expect Greene to return before July, but more will be known about a timeline after he gets deeper into his throwing progression.
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