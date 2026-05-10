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Hunter Greene Injury: Throws out to 150 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Greene (elbow) is up to 150 feet of long tossing as part of a rehab program in Arizona, Mike Petraglia of MLB.com reports.

Greene continues a slow ramp up while on the 60-day injured list after undergoing right elbow surgery in March. The Reds are targeting late May for the right-hander to throw a bullpen session, per MLB.com.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
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