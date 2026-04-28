Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene Injury: Weeks away from mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Greene (elbow) is playing catch from 110 feet and is about three weeks away from progressing to bullpen sessions, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The right-hander underwent surgery on his right elbow in mid-March to remove bone chips, and he moved to the 60-day injured list shortly thereafter. Greene will be eligible to be reinstated in late May but is expected to be out for most of the season's first half. A clearer return timeline should come into focus once he advances to mound work.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
29 days ago
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
34 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers
MLB
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
45 days ago