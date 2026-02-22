Hunter Greene News: Adding two-seam fastball

Greene is working on adding a two-seam fastball to his arsenal, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports. "It's going to be a great offering," Greene said. "I'm excited to get going. You'll see it a good bit." The Reds are working in Greene slowly, as he essentially pitched a simulated game on Sunday and will make his spring training debut on Friday.

Greene heavily relied on a four-seamer last season, throwing it 54 percent of the time, along with a slider (35 percent) and a splitter (11 percent). Perhaps the two-seamer could replace the splitter at times, as the latter pitch yielded a .310 batting average and .655 slugging percentage in 26 batted ball events, while netting only three strikeouts.