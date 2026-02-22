Hunter Greene News: Adding two-seam fastball
Greene is working on adding a two-seam fastball to his arsenal, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports. "It's going to be a great offering," Greene said. "I'm excited to get going. You'll see it a good bit." The Reds are working in Greene slowly, as he essentially pitched a simulated game on Sunday and will make his spring training debut on Friday.
Greene heavily relied on a four-seamer last season, throwing it 54 percent of the time, along with a slider (35 percent) and a splitter (11 percent). Perhaps the two-seamer could replace the splitter at times, as the latter pitch yielded a .310 batting average and .655 slugging percentage in 26 batted ball events, while netting only three strikeouts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3003 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams12 days ago
-
General MLB Article
DFS Strategy vs. Standard Fantasy Baseball Leagues22 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30031 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Greene See More