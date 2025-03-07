Hunter Greene News: Confirmed for Opening Day

The Reds named Greene as their starting pitcher for the Opening Day matchup against the Giants on March 27, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green broke out last season with a 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 169:57 K:BB across 150.1 innings, and it's hardly a surprise manager Terry Francona will turn to him for the season opener. The right-hander is still working out the kinks in spring training and has given up seven earned runs with 11 strikeouts and four walks across eight innings (three starts).