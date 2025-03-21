Hunter Greene News: Finishes up Cactus League
Greene allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in Friday's spring start against the Mariners.
Greene made his final start of the Cactus League season, throwing 84 pitches (52 strikes). He finished the spring with a 5.57 ERA over six starts and 21 innings. Greene will next take the ball Opening Day against the Giants on March 27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now