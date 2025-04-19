Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene News: Hit hard in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Greene (2-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings.

Greene entered Saturday having allowed just one earned run across three April starts, but he was tagged for back-to-back homers in the first inning. The 25-year-old snapped a scoreless streak of 18.2 innings and yielded five total extra-base hits in his shortest outing of the season. Despite the hiccup, he'll take a stellar 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB across 30.2 innings into a matchup with the Rockies at Coors Field next weekend.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now