Hunter Greene News: Racks up six Ks in Sunday's start

Greene allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over four innings in Saturday's spring start against the Royals.

Greene made his fifth Cactus League start and appears to be dialing it in ahead of his Opening Day assignment. After a couple of shaky outings to open the spring, Greene has allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks over 12 innings in his last three appearances. He worked his pitch count up to 74 (49 strikes) on Saturday and will make one more spring start before taking the ball for the regular-season opener March 27 against the Giants.