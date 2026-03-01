Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene News: Shaky spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:40am

Greene allowed four runs on five hits and one walk over one inning in Saturday's spring start against the Brewers.

Greene threw a total of 37 pitches (21 strikes) against eight batters over two different innings in his Cactus League debut. The right-hander used his typical arsenal of four-seamer, slider and splitter but not the two-seamer he'd worked on during the offseason. He was yanked in the first without retiring a batter and lamented his location to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "Results obviously weren't great but going in, the plan - especially adjusting to the ABS - I wanted to fill the zone up. I was probably too middle today," Greene said. "Obviously, it's a good hitting team. I was trying to find a little bit more of those corners." Greene was better in his second inning, which included a walk, a groundout and double-play groundout. Despite the trials, the pitcher said he felt great, and manager Terry Francona was pleased with how the ball was coming out.

