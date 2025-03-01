Hunter Greene News: Strong start, rough finish
Greene allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two innings in Friday's spring start against the Athletics.
Greene's second Cactus League outing started fine but finished poorly. He retired the first four batters and five of the first six before it all went sideways. Despite the result, Greene told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer that his body felt good enough to throw five or six innings.
