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Hunter Harvey Injury: Out with triceps inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

The Cubs placed Harvey on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right triceps inflammation, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

It's unclear when exactly Harvey sustained the injury, but he hasn't pitched since firing a scoreless inning Wednesday in Tampa Bay. He's without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to be reinstated in late April.

Hunter Harvey
Chicago Cubs
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