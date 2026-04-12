Hunter Harvey Injury: Out with triceps inflammation
The Cubs placed Harvey on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right triceps inflammation, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
It's unclear when exactly Harvey sustained the injury, but he hasn't pitched since firing a scoreless inning Wednesday in Tampa Bay. He's without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to be reinstated in late April.
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