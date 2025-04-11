Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Harvey headshot

Hunter Harvey Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 12:02pm

The Royals placed Harvey (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Harvey has been diagnosed with a right teres major strain, and the move is retroactive to April 8. Harvey last pitched on Monday against the Twins. He's appeared in six games this season and has yet to allow an earned run across 5.1 innings of work while posting 7:0 K:BB. John Schreiber and Lucas Erceg will handle setup duties ahead of Carlos Estevez while Harvey is sidelined.

Hunter Harvey
Kansas City Royals
