Hunter Harvey Injury: Progressing in recovery

Harvey (shoulder) played catch Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Harvey landed on the 15-day injured list April 11 due to a right teres major strain. He's progressed enough in his recovery to start his throwing program, and he'll continue to ramp up his activity over the coming weeks. Harvey tossed 5.1 scoreless innings across six outings prior to going on the IL, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters without issuing a walk over that span.