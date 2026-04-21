Hunter Harvey Injury: Recommencing throwing program
Harvey (triceps) will restart his throwing program Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Harvey has been 15-day injured list since April 12 due to triceps inflammation, but hadn't pitched for a week prior to the designation. With the right-hander restarting is throwing program Friday, it probably pushes his return past the end of April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Harvey See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a ProblemYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Harvey See More