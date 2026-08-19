Hunter Harvey Injury: Rehab progressing slowly
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Harvey's (triceps/shoulder) rehab hasn't come along as hoped, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Harvey has been out nearly all season, first due to right triceps inflammation and then because of a stress reaction in his triceps/shoulder area. The reliever has been throwing off a mound this month, but he doesn't look close to facing hitters or going out on a rehab assignment.
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