Hunter Harvey Injury: Rehab progressing slowly

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Harvey's (triceps/shoulder) rehab hasn't come along as hoped, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Harvey has been out nearly all season, first due to right triceps inflammation and then because of a stress reaction in his triceps/shoulder area. The reliever has been throwing off a mound this month, but he doesn't look close to facing hitters or going out on a rehab assignment.