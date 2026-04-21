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Hunter Harvey Injury: Resuming throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 8:11am

Harvey (triceps) will restart his throwing program Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Harvey has been on the 15-day injured list since April 12 due to triceps inflammation, but he hadn't pitched for a week prior to the transaction. With the right-hander restarting his throwing program Friday, it probably pushes his return past the end of April.

Hunter Harvey
Chicago Cubs
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