Hunter Harvey Injury: Suffers setback in recovery
Harvey was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right triceps Friday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Harvey had progressed to throwing off a mound while working his way back from ticeps inflammation, but he reported soreness after Thursday's session. An MRI revealed a stress reaction Friday, which will keep the 31-year-old shut down for the next month. A clearer timeline for his return may begin to emerge once he's cleared to restart his throwing program.
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