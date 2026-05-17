Hunter Harvey Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Cubs moved Harvey (triceps) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL on Sunday.
Harvey landed on the injured list with right triceps inflammation April 12. He began a throwing program in late April and had progressed to throwing off a mound, but he was then diagnosed with a stress reaction in the triceps. He isn't expected to resume throwing until at least early June, so the transfer to the 60-day IL doesn't come as a surprise.
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