Hunter Harvey Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

The Cubs moved Harvey (triceps) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Harvey landed on the injured list with right triceps inflammation April 12. He began a throwing program in late April and had progressed to throwing off a mound, but he was then diagnosed with a stress reaction in the triceps. He isn't expected to resume throwing until at least early June, so the transfer to the 60-day IL doesn't come as a surprise.