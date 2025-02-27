Hunter Harvey News: Healthy after back injury

Harvey threw a scoreless inning in his spring debut Tuesday and says he's fully healthy after a back injury prevented him from pitching in the postseason, the Kansas City Star reports. "Last year was tough," Harvey said. "It didn't feel good to rotate, which is kind of the main thing we need to be able to do. We just couldn't get it to ever calm down."

Harvey met with specialists is in the offseason and the back issue was determined just to be tightness. He delayed his normal offseason throwing program by a month to recover and appears to be back to regular strength. Harvey will be a key setup man ahead of Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estevez if healthy.