Hunter Harvey

Hunter Harvey News: Records second hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Harvey struck out the only batter he faced Sunday against the Orioles in the seventh inning to earn his second hold. He's thrown 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks this season.

Harvey is working as a setup man ahead of Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estevez and should pile up holds again after racking up 28 holds (9th in the majors) in 2024. Harvey is fully healthy after a back injury ended his season prematurely last August.

Hunter Harvey
Kansas City Royals

