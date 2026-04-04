Hunter Harvey News: Takes first loss Friday
Harvey (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in relief to take the loss Friday against the Guardians.
Both of the hits Harvey allowed left the yard, as he served up a solo home run to Gabriel Arias and a two-run shot to Chase DeLauter in the seventh inning in an eventual 4-1 defeat for the Cubs. The righty reliever had tossed 2.1 scoreless frames across his first two appearances with his new team, but Friday was a step backward. Harvey should be able to rebound, and he's still positioned as a key setup arm in Chicago ahead of closer Daniel Palencia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Harvey See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?6 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers45 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings46 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Harvey See More