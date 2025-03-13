Hunter Renfroe News: Feeling good despite slow spring

Renfroe is hitting just .188 (3-for-16) with a home run this spring, but says he return to full health has been his priority after a back inujry, a broken left toe and right hamstring strained slowed him last season, MLB.com reports. "It was a big issue," Renfroe said. "Toward the middle part of the season, some things popped up. And that led to lower back, hamstring. It's all connected. But it feels good now. I was hoping that when I started up this offseason that I wouldn't feel it, and I didn't, which was great."

Renfoe had a disappointing 2024 season by hitting just .229 with 15 home runs and a .689 OPS. His performance this spring isn't inspiring confidence that he'll have a bounceback season, but he appears set for an everyday role in right field.