Hunter Renfroe News: Getting night off
Renfroe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Renfroe cracked the starting nine in eight of the Royals' first 10 contests, but his hold on a near-everyday role could be slipping. He hasn't started consecutive games since April 6 and 7 while he's gotten off to a miserable start to the season, as he's slashing just .128/.209/.154 with a 27.9 percent strikeout rate over 43 plate appearances. Cavan Biggio will replace Renfroe in right field Monday.
