Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Renfroe headshot

Hunter Renfroe News: Getting night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Renfroe cracked the starting nine in eight of the Royals' first 10 contests, but his hold on a near-everyday role could be slipping. He hasn't started consecutive games since April 6 and 7 while he's gotten off to a miserable start to the season, as he's slashing just .128/.209/.154 with a 27.9 percent strikeout rate over 43 plate appearances. Cavan Biggio will replace Renfroe in right field Monday.

Hunter Renfroe
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now