Hunter Renfroe News: Sitting on Friday

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

The 33-year-old right fielder is off to a slow start and will be available off the bench for Friday's series opener, as Cavan Biggio is in the lineup at designated hitter with MJ Melendez in right field. Renfroe is 2-for-18 at the plate with one double, three RBI, three walks and six strikeouts through five games.