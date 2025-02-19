Hunter Stratton Injury: Starting running progression

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Stratton (knee) is slated to begin a running progression, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton is already throwing off a mound as he returns from a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee he suffered last August, but he'll now test the knee out with some running and soon with pitchers' fielding practice. The reliever has not been ruled out for Opening Day, but he's in camp as a non-roster invitee and is facing an uphill battle to win a roster spot.