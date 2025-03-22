Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Stratton headshot

Hunter Stratton News: Added to 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

The Pirates selected Stratton's (knee) contract Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Stratton ruptured his patella tendon in his left knee in late August, but he has ramped up this spring. He ultimately made his spring training debut Saturday, when he threw a scoreless inning while striking out two. Stratton could occupy a high-leverage role after maintaining a 3.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 33:7 K:BB across 37.2 innings in 2024.

Hunter Stratton
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now