Hunter Stratton News: Returning to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Stratton to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Stratton's stay in the big leagues lasted just two days, with the reliever making his lone appearance Saturday, when he tossed a scoreless inning in Atlanta's 9-1 win over Colorado. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Spencer Strider (oblique), who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start in Sunday's series finale in Colorado.