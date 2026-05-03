Hunter Stratton News: Returning to Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Stratton to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Stratton's stay in the big leagues lasted just two days, with the reliever making his lone appearance Saturday, when he tossed a scoreless inning in Atlanta's 9-1 win over Colorado. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Spencer Strider (oblique), who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start in Sunday's series finale in Colorado.
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